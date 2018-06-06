‘True Federalism, Panacea For National Growth’

A councillorship aspirant for the forthcoming local government elections in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), Fineface Akaya, has said that Nigeria may not solve its socio – economic and political contradictions unless its leaders revert to the practice of true federalism which is panacea for national growth.

He argued that national growth and economic prosperity could be achieved through regional growth and collaborations.

Speaking with The Tide in Afam, Akaya maintained that although the colonial masters bequeathed to the indigenous leaders a nation with faulty foundation, it was left for the people to determine a more convenient method of cohabiting that will afford each constituted unit the freedom to grow at its pace.

Akaya, who praised the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo for the development witnessed in the western region during his reign, urged present leaders across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria to work diligently to achieve the desired development.

He, however regretted that over 50 years after self rule the country was yet to experience result –oriented governance to effectively utilize its existing abundant resources.

According to him, “Unfortunately 57 years after independence, Nigeria is neither a nation in the real sense of development, or a federation in the classical sense of the concepts”.

Akaya condemned herdsmen rampage and incessant killings and advocated for the creation of more anti-terrorist squads within the force to cope with the challenges and decried the clamour for amnesty for Islamic groups as enjoyed by former Niger Delta militants.

According to him, “while the Niger Delta agitators were on genuine course of trying to draw attention to the rejected zone, the herdsmen and Boko Haram sects are busy in the killings of innocent Nigerians over frivolities and fighting against formal education.

On NDDC and poor development initiatives in Niger Delta states, Akaya implored the management of the commission to chart a new development path in 2018 and beyond by ensuring that all the Niger Delta communities especially all the communities in Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State are given sense of belonging through road construction, the provision of other life –enhancing amenities, such as, good motorable roads, hospitals, schools, potable drinking water and uninterrupted electricity supply in the region, and other cottage industries to boost job creation for the teeming jobless youths and others.

Bethel Toby