Siat Celebrates World Environment Day

An agro-allied company in Rivers State, Siat Nigeria Limited yesterday joined the rest of the world to commemorate World Environment Day, with a charge to mankind to do more to preserve and conserve the environment. Workers of the company, who participated in the event at its corporate headquarters in Ubima first converged at the administrative office before marching to the management quarters, chanting melodious songs.

As an icing on the cake, the HSE/Sustainability Manager of the company, Mrs Rosine Njomgong briefly drilled the participants on the importance of the day, stressing the need for the deployment of the three Rs, namely, reduce, reuse and recycle in waste management.

During the lecture, Njomgong laid special emphasis on plastic wastes since, according to her, it takes 500 years for degradation of plastic wastes.

“We can save 1,000 to 2,000 gallons of gasoline by recycling one ton of plastics. Every year, the world uses 500 billion plastic bags. Every year, up to 13 million tonnes of plastic leak into oceans.

The plastic we throw away can circle the earth”, she said, thus , underscoring the need for the adoption of the three Rs.

In his opening remarks, the Relations/Outgrower Manager of the company, Mr Lucky Ezihuo said every year, the company celebrates the World Environment Day as part of its corporate responsibility to respect the environment.

Ezihuo, who equally represented the management of the company at the occasion assured that the firm would continue to accord special premium to the environment due to the nature of its activities and operations and urged mankind to do more to preserve the environment for the future generation.

The high point of the event was the installing of waste bins and picking of wastes at the various quarters and streets around the estate by the participants, which ostensibly litter the environment.

Donatus Ebi