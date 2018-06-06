Rector Charges N-Power Graduands On Skills Application

The Rector of Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnics, Bori, Dr Onengiyeofori Georgewill has charged the graduands of the 2018, batch of the N-power Programme, powered by the Federal Government to ensure that the various skills acquired during the training programmes are put into use.

Speaking with Journalists, shortly after the graduating ceremony at the convocation arena of the Polytechnic at the weekend, the Rector said the polytechnic was poised to deliver on its statutory obligations by “partnering with corporate organisations and other relevant stakeholders in providing skill based manpower for the development of the Nigeria economy.”

He pointed out that the polytechnic had committed staff and state of the arts faciltieis to carry out intensive academic training and called for great ???? beween the academic and the industry.

In his speech, the chairman of the event, Dr Biobele Briggs, congratulated the graduands and urged them to make judicious use of the opportunity.

Dr Briggs, who is also the Director, centre for confirming Education of one polytechnic, also described the N-power programme as a rulers home in private enterprise development and called on the Federal Government to sustain the programs.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Trainer, Eng. Tor Festus had explained that the graduands were trained in the N-power build component with specialisation in Automobile, which is supervised by the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

He added that they areas covered by the automobile option during the training included, sately at work, wheel alignment, wheel balancing petrol / diesel engines, fuel stem diagnosis, air condition, brake system steering and suspension system gear box and transmission system.

Engr Tor, said the Ken Saro which polytechnic which is the only registered N. Power training centre in Rivers State had the requisite capacity and facilities for technical training.

