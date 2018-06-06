Players’ Inability To Score Goals Worries Eguma

Technical adviser of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, blamed his players over their inability to convert scoring chances, saying that the technical crew will work on the area of converting chances.

He explained that his boys (players) played well in spite of the fact that they could not score to get the three points.

The tactician said “That we did not score today does not mean we have not been scoring goals, even though the average of goals scored in this season is relatively low. We are going to improve on it”

Eguma said these while fielding questions from sports journalists at the post match interview shortly after his side forced visiting Sunshine Stars of Akure to a goal less draw, in one of day 23 matches in Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday, at Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

According to him, it is unfortunate that his players failed to take their chances.

“I want to say that there is nothing wrong with the game, just that we failed to take our chances, if we did at least we would have won by three goals. You can see that in the second stanza of the encounter we pressurised our opponents,” Eguma said.

He equally said that today’s result did not reflect their standard of play, saying that the game of football was not a miracle.

Eguma further expressed optimism that they were also going to run away with points against Kano Pillars in their next away game, adding that nothing is impossible in football.

Kiadum Edookor