NNPC Announces New Environmental Policy

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced a new environment policy to enhance its waste management practice and reduce pollution across its areas of operation.

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru ,disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesman Mr Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja, yesterday.

It said the Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, made the announcement to mark 2018 World Environment Day celebration.

Represented by the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Gas and Power, Engr. Saidu Mohammed, he said the new environment policy would enable the corporation to effectively manage waste streams generated during its operations.

This, he added would be achieved by using the best available technology to ensure that the people and environment were protected.

He said NNPC was inclined towards continual improvement of its waste management practice in line with the policy which he recently signed.

He added that the corporation would henceforth employ the “principle of the 3Rs – Reduce, Reuse and Recycle – to achieve goal zero of no-harm to people and no harm to environment throughout its operations”. He noted that the theme for this year’s World Environment Day,

“Beat Plastic Pollution” was a call to action for everyone to rise up to tackle one of the greatest contemporary environmental challenges by making positive changes in their everyday lives to reduce the heavy burden of plastic pollution on the environment.

“We have all contributed to this problem – mostly unknowingly – and we must work together to reduce and ultimately to end plastic pollution.” he stated He added that plastic was composed of major toxic pollutants that could cause great harm to the environment in the form of air, water and land pollution.