NIOB Decries Rising Spate Of Dilapidated Buildings

The Chairman, Nigeria Institute of Builders (NIOB), Rivers State Chapter, Akinola Bammeke, has decried the huge number of dilapidated buildings distorting the skyline of the country.

Bammeke who expressed unhappiness over the matter while speaking with journalists on Nigeria at 58, noted that it is a paradox to have dilapidated buildings all around in a country with a housing deficit of 17 million.

He observed that many buildings are constructaled, every year and that after a few years those buildings are no longer fit for human habitation explaining that the maintenance costs for such buildings are prohibitive.

The NIOB boss in Rivers State, attributed the huge waste in times of great need to the lack of quality management in building production.

He stated that all property owners are aware that a run-down property commands low market value, adding that such properties become uninhabited,’’ because prospective occupants find the maintenance cost of such buildings unreasonable.’’

Bammeke pointed out that, comparatively, buildings are cheaper to maintain when they are built in compliance to prevailing quality standards.

He recalled that the London Tube, which opened in 1863 before the First World War, was still in existence and functional, noting with regret that here in Nigeria Bus-stop stands end up being dilapidated and eventually get demolished and rebuilt only to fall to the same fate few years only because of poor building management plan.

Proferring solution to this issues, he said Project Quality Management Plan (PQMP), which is hinged on three fundamental Factors, Quality Plan, Quality Assurance and Quality Control, is the key.

According to him, “ this is one of the documents to be prepared by a builder in addition to drawings and as part of building plan approval process, it is one of the unique tools of professional builders, that is those registered with the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria.’’Additionally, Bmmeke said, ‘’ quality plan ensures that standards are set for every building project, while quality assurance focuses on the process of delivery, quality control deals with procedure for testing and inspection’’.

He explaineil citing section 2(d) of the Builders Registration Act 2004 that builders are empowered by law to stop wastages, saying ‘’ they are charged with regulating and controlling the practice of the building technology profession in all its aspects and ramifications’’.

He stated that the construction of poor quality buildings would not be checked if the quality management standards prepared by Registered Builders are continually ignored and called for PQMP as one of the documents that must be submitted during building plan approval process.

Tonye Nria-Dappa