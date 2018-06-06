NEMSA Tackles Fake Electrical Equipment Dealers

The Managing Director of Nigerian Electricity Management Service Agency (NEMSA), Mr Peter Ewesor has warned promoters of fake and sub-standard electrical equipment in the country to desist from such act or stand the risk of losing their investment at the end.

The NEMSA boss who gave the warning while speaking to newsmen on the issue of influx of sub-standard electrical products into the country in Lagos on Monday said the warning became necessary, so as to curb the menace.

He said the influx of imported fake electrical equipment, especially pre-paid meters into the country is alarming, and stressed that it would no longer be business as usual for importers of sub-standard electrical equipment as government would take necessary steps to curtail the menace.

According to him, all categories of electrical installations, power system and networks must be properly planned, designed and certified before use.

“Gone are those days of sub-standard equipment and installations, which compromised the safety of Nigerians. however, manufacturers of fake power equipment are hereby placed on notice. The long arm of the law shall catch up with those endangering the lives of innocent citizens.

“Nigerians do not only want adequate power supply, they also need safety and reliability. Once we test any electrical product and we find that it does not meet the standards, the product will be impounded. We will also report sub-standard products to the electricity distribution companies to ensure such products are not used by them”, he said.

The NEMSA boss said the agency would ensure that no electrical installation or network would be used in Nigeria, unless it was tested and certified fit by its technical officers.