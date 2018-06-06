NECO Fraud: Activist Seeks Transparent Investigations

A human rights activities in Rivers state and coordinator of Good Governance and social Justice Forum (GOGSJUF), Prof Uriah Sodienye Pepple, has condemned in strong terms the hasty suspension of the Registrar of National Examination Council (NECO), Prof. Charles Uwakwe and two other directors over what he described as unfounded allegations.

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt Pepple said that the three were suspended over purposrted irregular recruitment in 2015 / 2017, faculty procurement process for 2016 / 2017 and financial mismanagement amounting to a sum of N25 billion.

He said the allegations relied upon for the hasty suspension of the three officials were completely unfounded and inconsistent with shocking facts obtained from anonymous members of staff of the agency during its concerted independent investigations in minna over the issue.

According to him, “the 2015 recruitment exercise panel accused the NECO boss of conniving with past registrars and chief executives to carry out recruitment without authentic record of any form, neither approvals nor waivers or certificate of compliance for the 2015 exercise, where about 72 members of staff were recruited.

Bethel Toby