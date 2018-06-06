Monarch’s Abductors Demand N200m Ransom

Abductors of the traditional ruler of Ogodor community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State HRM, Obi Sunday Olisewokwu have demanded for ransom of N200 million.

A palace Chief, Okolie Nwuosu who spoke to our source in Asaba yesterday said, “ We got a call this early morning from some persons asking for N200 million ransom, although their English was not too clear, they spoke like Hausa people, we are meeting to take the next steps. It is unfortunate that kidnapping has returned again in Delta “.

But the police commissioner in the state, Mr Muhammad Mustafa while speaking with The Tide said, “ We are not aware of the ransom, but we are aware of the Monarch’s kidnap, we are working hard to ensure his release unhurt, We have deployed anti-kidnapping squad to fish the hoodlums out, and rescue the king unhurt “.

It was gathered that suspected herdsmen allegedly ambushed the monarch around Ezi and Onicha Olona communities during nightfall on his way home from a meeting in Issele Uku community, and ordered him to stop his Jeep and was forced into their waiting vehicle before they zoomed into an unknown destination

Sources said two of the monarch’s aides who tried to stop the abductors, were fatally injured, and were at present, admitted into the hospital in Asaba for treatment

Investigation revealed that the abducted monarch doubles as the Chairman, Aniocha North Local Government Traditional Rulers’ Forum,and he was often seen to be principled, witty and blunt in decision making.