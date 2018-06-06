Group Assures SPDC Of Conducive Environment

Ikwerre Cluster Development Board (ICDB) says it will provide conducive working conditions to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

The clusters also lauded SPDC for funding 85 projects and payment of bursary allowance to over 583 students from the 15 communities.

Speaking during the commissioning of Mega projects by SPDC at Mgbodo in Aluu, chairman of Aluu council of Chiefs, Chief Ken Nwobunwo described the signing of the General Memorada of Understanding (GMOU) between SPDC and its host as a panacea to peace and development in the area.

The GMOU, he said had ushered in relative peace between SPDC and the host and appealed to the company to sustain the gesture.

The monarch who lauded the community for Judicious spending of their funds, called on them to ensure peace and unity in their domains to attracts SPDC projects.

Earlier, Acting Chairman, (ICDB) Barrister Felix Ikpo had described GMOU as a tool that had reduced hostilities between the SPDC and communities and urged SPDC to increase funding of its projects.

Ikpo who frowned at the spate of vandalisation of SPDC equipments, appealed to the youth to repent, embrace God and shun criminality.

Chinedu Wosu