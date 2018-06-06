FG, FAAN Unveil Firms To Handle Airport Concessioning

Following the recent statement by the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, that there is no going back on airports concessioning, the Federal Government in collaboration with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has unveiled a group of five firms that would handle the concessioning of Airports in Nigeria.

A statement from FAAN’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, made available to airport correspondents recently, stated that the airports to be concessioned were the four major airports of Abuja, Lagos, Kano and Port Harcourt.

The statement explained that the five firms have shown capability of having vast experience and expertise in airport management, PPP legal advice, finance, project and construction management, environmental and social services, among others.

The five engaged firms are; Infrata-a United Kingdom-based infrastructure transaction support consultancy firm which provides commercial, technical and traffic related advice on behalf of lenders, investors and sponsors.

Others are: Dentons-which is an international law firm based in London with experience in project advisory service.

The Rebel-which specialises in economic feasibility, financing and transaction advisory for projects in all infrastructure sectors.

WSP parsons Brinckerhoff-which is an engineering professional service consulting firm, said to have over 75 years of experience in the aviation sector and based in more than 39 countries.

Also, the Preserve-which is a project coordinator, construction managements expert and local legal expert.

The scope of work for the transaction advisers includes: to outlining business case for adopting PPP methodology, development of a well-structured PPP procurement process to select a PPP partner, preparing the Full Business Case (FBC) as well as supporting the ministry to obtain FBC compliance certificate from ICRC, FEC approval and progress transaction up to financial closure.

The minister of state for aviation, according to the press statement had said that the outline business case shall on completion and due approval by relevant authorities be presented to interested investors.

Other firms were also engaged for the Establishment of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) centre and Aviation Leasing Company, as well as for the Development of an Aerotropolis and Development of Cargo/Agro Allied Terminals and National Carrier.

Corlins Walter