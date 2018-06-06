Drug Abuse, Responsible For Internal Injuries -FOMWAN

The Rivers State Chapter of the Federation of Muslim Women of Nigeria (FOMWAN) has appealed to women to shun all forms of drug abuse in order not to be victims of its devastating health effects.

The President of FOMWAN in the State, Hajia (Amirah) Memunat Bello who gave the advice at a Ramadan Lecture in conjunction with the 2018 FOMWAN Week in Port Harcourt also revealed the economic losses drug abuse can impose on families.

She said: “Drug abuse is not good for anybody to get involved in especially women because of some internal injuries and psychological effects it causes.

“Most women these days go into drug abuse because they want to feel among which I think is ignorance.”

The State President of FOMWAN also used the event to underscore some notable achievements of her leadership especially in education among others.

On his part, the guest lecturer, Professor Abdurazak Kilani who spoke on the topic: “Drug abuse importation, sales and consumption” expressed worries over the increasing rate of locally made drugs in the country.

Represented by a lecturer of the Department of Religious and Cultural Studies at the University of Port Harcourt, Zubair Ibrahim, the university don said statistics have shown that drug abuse is connected to a lot of poor academic performances being experienced by students.

“Experimental curiosity has made many people to become drug addict. People tend to take a try to know how it tastes and before long, they become victims of drug abuse,” Kilani said.

The university don therefore advised both those that are abusing prescription drugs and the illicit drugs to desist forthwith for their interest and the society at large.

High points of this year’s FOMWAN Week was the donation of cash and relief materials to hospital patients, prison inmates, health talks as well as awards of excellence to distinguished personalities among others.