C’River, Abia Resolve To End Communal Crisis

The Governments of Cross River and Abia States have resolved to end the lingering communal crisis between Utuma Community in Biase, Cross River State and Isu Community in Arochukwu, Abia State which has rendered the people of both communities homeless.

This followed the visit of the Deputy Governors of Cross River State, Professor Ivara Esu and his Abia State counterpart, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu to the internally displaced people’s camp (IDP), Ikot Okpora in Umon Clan, Biase Local Government Area.

Addressing the displaced persons of Utuma, the Cross River State Deputy Governor, Professor Esu said, their visit was to listen to the account of what led to the crisis and empathize with the people, with a view to finding lasting solution to the dispute.

He expressed surprise at the degree of the incident, which resulted to the loss of lives and property, from people who have lived together for decades.

The Deputy Governor admonished the people of the two communities to embrace peace and continue to live together as one, while promising to make the two warring communities to have a clear understanding of the dispute for a peaceful resolution.

On his part, the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu expressed displeasure over what he described as unfortunate incident and warned them to shun the temptation of fomenting further crisis as it does not allow development to thrive.

He also reaffirmed the commitment of Cross River and Abia State Governments to ensuring that, the displaced persons returned to their ancestral homes.

Sir Chukwu appealed to them to continue to live as brothers and sisters for a peaceful coexistence.

Earlier, the spokesperson of the displaced persons of Utuma Community, Elder Ojoi Uma Ojoi gave a brief narrative of the incident that led to the crisis and appealed to both State Governments to establish a permanent boundary that will engender lasting peace in the area.

The two Deputy Governors visited the Clan Head of Umon South, Onun Akoh Mba at Ikot Okpora and presented relief materials donated by the Government of Cross River State to the displaced persons.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar