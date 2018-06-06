Bizman Hails Wike On Old PH Township Roads …Draws Attention To Ibeto Raod

A Port Harcourt based businessman, Christian Mmuokee, has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for reconstructing major roads in the Old Port Harcourt Township.

Mmuokee, the Managing Director of Moor Vine Hotels Limited, who made the commendation yesterday in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, said Governor Wike has rescued roads in the area from total collapse.

He said since the development of the original master plan of the Old Port Harcourt Township by the Colonial Masters, no administration has done any major rehabilitation job on the roads and as a result the wonderful master plan that made the area outstanding became threatened by long neglect.

He said the people of the area would ever remain grateful to Governor Wike for remembering them.

According to him, “When Wike was campaigning for his governorship election three years ago, he promised to bring a turn-around to the roads in the area.

“We had thought that after winning the election, he would abandon the area like past leaders, but he has proved himself a different leader who didn’t only come to serve but to fulfil all his electioneering campaign promises made to the people”.

Mmuokee described the rehabilitation jobs done by Wike as of very high standards, because he gave the contract to Julius Berger and the company did very high standard jobs.

Tonye Nria-Dappa