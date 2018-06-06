Biafra: MASSOB Carpets Buhari Over Comment …As Imo Catholic Priests Tell President To Stop Killings

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereignty State of Biafra (MASSOB) has berated President Muhammadu Buhari over his comment that Nigerian soldier had mercy on the people of Biafra during the civil war.

Leader of MASSOB, Mr. Uchenna Madu, while reacting to the President’s comment described his sudden change or reserve about the Biafra welfare as an alleged ‘mischief and insincerity’.

Madu said: “The sudden reverse or change of tactical approach on issues concerning Biafra consciousness by President Buhari can be likened to an evil man who is dying and confessing his evil atrocities, such death and confessions is beyond the evil man’s control, it is propelled by divine power.

“President Buhari is tactically and subtly making confessional statements that he and his Arewa people thinks that will pacify the people of Biafra”.

“The eloquently coming together of all pro Biafra groups with the Biafra spirit of oneness and brotherhood including the global successes of 51 years anniversary celebration of Biafra declaration by our utmost leader, General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and successful sit at home exercise by the people of Biafra are all sending jittery and uncomfortableness to the Nigeria President Buhari and Arewa Hausa Fulani people”.

“The beauty and secret of the success that propelled us is the principals of non-violence, consistencies and self resolute.

“Though we are being persecuted, blackmailed, oppressed, tortured, imprisoned, killed, mesmerized from the oppressors and enemies of Biafra, we shall never succumb, deviate, derail or compromise this divine movement for the actualisation and restoration of Biafra sovereignty”.

“No amount of President Buhari’s antics or hypocritical statements or friendly appearances will ever impress the people of Biafra. We know him as the major slayer of our unborn children” Madu stated.

Meanwhile, Catholics in Imo yesterday held a procession in major roads in the state to protest the killings of Nigerians, especially Christians, by suspected herdsmen in Benue and other parts of the country.

The Catholic priests were also joined by men, women, youths, and children drawn from the 27 local government areas of the state who marched along the major roads, carrying placards and banner with such inscriptions as ‘Catholic Priests are against violence and killing of priests’ and ‘President Buhari resign if…’

Archbishop of Owerri Anthony Obinna, addressing newsmen shortly after the procession, regretted that many families have lost members to the rampaging herdsmen saying, ”we are having killings which doesn’t show that we have left the military era.”

According to him: ”There have been intertribal marriages in Nigeria, and the people have lived in harmony until the rampaging herdsmen made cohabitation an issue.”

The cleric charged President Buhari to rise up to his responsibility of protection lives and property, saying: ”We want President Buhari to disarm these violent herdsmen and criminals. We know he is doing something, but we need it to be more visible and impacting.”

He continued: ”President Buhari should know that he should be a father to everyone and not some as perceived. His subtle and real statements should be to protect every Nigerian.”

Obinna further charged security agencies to ensure adequate security at all times. Do not harbour vipers as alleged by Gen T.Y. Danjuma. President Buhari and the security agencies should be on the same page”

The archdiocese had postponed the procession, originally scheduled to hold May 22 concurrently with other Catholic priests across the country.

Speaking on the 2019 elections, the Prelate urged citizens to vote for ”the least criminal, least deadly and least arrogant” as their leaders in the forthcoming elections in the country.

According to him, the country cannot afford to slide back into dictatorship.

He decried what he called a “Severe Acute Rigging Syndrome (SARS)”, adding that there is ”a bloody competition for power and money”, adding that unless it is separated from each other, the killings may be more rampant.