Association Lauds FG On Naira Stability

The Association of Bureaux de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has commended the Federal Government on its efforts to stabilise the naira and restore sanity to the foreign exchange market.

President of the association, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe who made the commendation while speaking to newsmen at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Friday said the three years of the present administration, though challenging; had made frantic efforts at rescuing the naira from speculators.

According to him, the post-recession economy witnessed tremendous growth in Foreign Direct Inflows (FDIS), renewed investors’ confidence and reduction in the nation’s imports.

The ABCON Chief said that the government should consolidate on its diversification agenda to move the economy’s over dependence on oil.

He explained that the growth and development of the solid minerals sector would bring value to Nigerian professionals, adding that the outlook of the nation’s currency remained bright as the country continues to enjoy recognition from the international community and developmental partners.

According to him, synergy between the fiscal and monetary policy makers is needed to grow the economy, and also stressed that President Buhari’s Democracy Day speech was full of hope for a better Nigeria.

The President had though noted that the three years of his administration had been a challenging one, he was confident of delivering a better Nigeria.

Corlins Walter