APC ’ll Kill Nigeria’s Democracy, If Re-Elected In 2019 -ADC

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ralph Nwosu, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will kill the practice of democracy in Nigeria if re-elected to power in 2019’s general elections.

Chief Nwosu, while speaking at a meeting of South-South zonal leaders of the party In Yenagoa, said with the height of insecurity across the country, it was only ADC that had the magic wand to save Nigeria from total collapse beyond 2019.

He said with the selective fight against corruption the government led by APC had adopted, he was not in doubt that Nigeria’s democracy is under threat and needs urgent attention at reviving.

Nwosu alleged that his party had uncovered a plot by the ruling party to offer crude oil blocs and huge sums of money to people in a bid to stop them from giving the ADC the support it needed to unseat the incumbent President, Muhammad Buhari, in the 2019 Presidential election.

According to Nwosu, “though the past few days have been challenging since the party was adopted for the rescue Nigeria project because the ruling party, APC, is becoming more desperate than it ever was to stop us from rescuing Nigerians.

“When ADC was adopted by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, they have been seeking ways to collect our only elected state assembly member, Hon. Gabriel Ogbara, in Bayelsa. They have tried to use Oil wells and blocs to lure him to APC, but he has since declined.

“All these was to give an excuse that ADC doesn’t have an elected official and should be scrapped. They want us to deny Obasanjo. They tried to bribe me with 10million dollars, they know my integrity, but I turned their offer down.”

The ADC national Chairman also noted with dismay the manner the ruling party had damaged the image of Nigeria through poor trade agreement signed with countries like China and its neighbours.

“Whenever I go to China, Singapore or other Asian countries, their nationals see us as a nation seeking aid and loans.

They now say.