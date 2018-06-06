Agriculture, Nigeria’s Future – Minister

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has reiterated that the future of Nigeria lies in agriculture and not oil and gas.

Ogbeh made the remark last Monday in Gombe during a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor of Gombe State.

According to him, the demand for Nigeria’s agricultural produce by foreign countries and the efforts of the government to diversify the economy show that the future of the country lies in agriculture and not oil and gas.

He said poverty was the biggest threat to Nigeria’s survival and must be tackled through agriculture.

“The key to Nigeria’s future is not oil and gas, but agriculture. We must have to settle for agriculture which is our gift from God.

“Poverty is the biggest threat to Nigeria’s survival. Our task as government is to lead Nigeria out of poverty and we are doing that with the kind of progress we have made so far in the agricultural sector.

“The Chinese are demanding for two million tonnes of soya beans, the Indians are looking for our produce also. With these demands, we must all be involved in agriculture.

“It is the constitutional right of everyone in government to own a farm. So, I encourage everyone to help out in this regard,” he said.

He emphasised that the government had done a lot in the agricultural sector and would put in more efforts to get Nigerians out of poverty.

Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Mr Charles Iliya, commended the Federal Government for the revolution in the agricultural sector.

Iliya appealed to the Federal Government to tackle the farmers-herders clashes so that the recorded progress in the agric sector would not be eroded.