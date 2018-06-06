Agency Restates Commitment To SMEs’ Growth

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has restated its commitment to develop projects and programmes capable of enhancing growth of Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) in the country.

The Acting Executive Vice Chairman of the agency, Prof. Aliyu Adnan, made this known when the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Harry Purwanto, visited his office in Abuja on Monday.

“The new NASENI we all desire is one which will use engineering principles to create jobs, address poverty and also empower SMEs to produce products which can compete both at local and foreign markets.

“The primary mandate of NASENI is to empower SMEs through impartation of technologies, engineering principles and practices for the production of equipment that will meet international standard as well as sustenance of a flourishing local capital goods or industry.

“Coinciding with the visit of the Indonesian Ambassador is the new thinking of repositioning the agency to focus on production and manufacturing of industrial tools needed by SMEs for their local productions,’’ he said.

Adnan also advocated for a paradigm shift in the ways the agency did its business.

“If no SMEs or entrepreneurs come to take up patents and technologies produced in research institutes, then something must be wrong with the approach we are using.

“There is therefore need to change the approach and strategy,’’ he said.

He emphasised that NASENI would intensify its reach with the SMEs for a better understanding of their needs before going into production of any equipment or machines.

While commending Indonesia for seeking stronger ties with the agency in areas of science, engineering and technology, Adnan said that the agency would sustain the existing relationship between the two countries.

“We will keep it alive in order to move to the next level.

“This will also allow joint programmes that will be beneficial to both parties, especially focusing on SMEs in developing science and technology that will not only create wealth for the nation but tackle unemployment and eradicate poverty.

“NASENI is returning to its primary mandate to focus on science and technology that will impact directly on SMEs.

“We will no longer dwell on projects that do not make impacts directly on the people,’’ he added.

He noted that partnering with Indonesia would mean developing capacity on science and technology orientations that would improve the operations of SMEs.

In his remark, Purwanto said that the visit was aimed at exploring all areas of collaborations with NASENI.

“We are bound on exploring things that can develop the two countries or beneficial to both countries.

“We are here to explore areas we can enforce and synergise our capacity and cooperation with NASENI.

“We build many things- ship, airplane, small machines, agriculture, mining equipment, clean technology and things that apply directly to peoples’ needs,’’ Purwanto said.

According to the ambassador, Indonesia can build capacity with scientists and engineers in NASENI to produce things that can apply to Nigerian needs.

“Capacity experiences can be shared with friends like NASENI because there are some similarities in what the two countries do.

“We are ready to work on any project that you think we are good in especially in sharing offices, workshops and other areas that can develop both countries,” he added.