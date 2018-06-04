‘Wike Has Beaten Odds To Succeed’

Chairman, Caretaker Com-mittee of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Sir Boma Brown has commended Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for beating the odds to succeed in three years.

Brown, who spoke to newsmen at the sidelines of the State Governor’s accountability Forum last Tuesday in Port Harcourt opined that Chief Wike had displayed focus and determination in leading the state for the past three years.

“If you look at the amount of money he has received and projects on ground, you will definitely appreciate the governor”, Brown observed.

The Opobo/Nkoro CTC Chairman stated that apart from the lean resource which the governor has utilised effectively, the opposition has fought tirelessly but unsuccessfully to derail him.

He said: “If not for his doggedness and determination, the pressure from the opposition would have weakened him. In the past three years he has shown that he is prepared, if not, there would have been nothing to show on ground”.

Brown further asserted that, “the police, army and other security agencies are not on his side, rather we have seen in the past three years that all the security agencies are all politicians in uniform. That is why we have seen that the only way to commit crime and go scot free is to belong to the All Progressives Congress (APC)”.

Carpeting the APC for playing bitter politics and seeking to destabilise the state government, Brown said that the opposition had lost touch with the people.

“My problem with the APC in the state is that they are still behaving as if there is election, forgetting that elections have come and gone and what they should do is to provide constructive opposition and support good governance”, he explained.

He praised Wike for helping to grow democracy in Rivers State by giving women folk a sense of belonging in politics.

Brown described as unprecedented the decision by the governor to ensure that the upcoming local government councils have 23 vice chairperson as women and three female councilors for each local government area.

The CTC chairman said such policy will help transform the state and include women in decision making across board.