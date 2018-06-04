WAEC Gives Tim-Frame For Results Release -Spokesman

By The Tide -
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has reassured that it is committed to  releasing results of its 2018 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates  in 45 days.
The council’s Head of  Public Affairs, Mr Damianus Ojijeogu,  disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.
The council, he said, was satisfied with the conduct of the  just concluded examination for school candidates nationwide.
The Tide reports that the WASSCE for school candidates commenced on March 27 and was concluded on May 15.
“We are indeed happy that the examination was conducted in a hitch free manner.
“Right now, we have commenced coordination, briefing and subsequently, marking.

