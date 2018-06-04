The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has reassured that it is committed to releasing results of its 2018 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates in 45 days.
The council’s Head of Public Affairs, Mr Damianus Ojijeogu, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.
The council, he said, was satisfied with the conduct of the just concluded examination for school candidates nationwide.
The Tide reports that the WASSCE for school candidates commenced on March 27 and was concluded on May 15.
“We are indeed happy that the examination was conducted in a hitch free manner.
“Right now, we have commenced coordination, briefing and subsequently, marking.
WAEC Gives Tim-Frame For Results Release -Spokesman
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has reassured that it is committed to releasing results of its 2018 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates in 45 days.