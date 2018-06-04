VC Lauds Wike’s Education Dev Achievement

The Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University (RSU), Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia says state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has performed creditably in the development of the education system in the state.

Didia who stated this in an interview with The Tide in his office, said that the achievements made by the Wike-led administration within three years in office was laudable and added that it had surpassed the achievements of his predecessors.

He averred that within the period of three years under review of the present administration, the educational system in the state received a major boast through the various developmental projects that were executed which are visbly witnessed across the various learning institutions in the state.

According to him, the various infrastructural developmental projects executed by the governor Wike’s administration cut across both in primary, secondary schools as well as tertiary institutions in the state.

“The governor has done well in the educational sector as well as other sectors of the state economy.

“He has improved the conditions in these schools which had made learning easier in these schools. Lecturers and teachers welfare have been adequately taken care and good learning environment have also been provided”, he added.

Prof Didia said the institution has benefited immensely on the robust educational and infrastructural development of Wike-led administration within the three years, adding that the various achievements recorded by the present management of the state university was occasioned by the huge support the institution received from the governor.

He said that the institution had benefited so much which according to him was evident in various projects executed and commissioned in the institution try the state governor.