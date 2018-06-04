Online Publication, Threat To Newspaper Business – Publisher

Online publication has been said to be the major challenge in newspaper business due to its rapid growth.

A newspaper publisher, Mr Finebone Benson said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, recently.

He said that the online publication, which was manned by non-professionals has become a major threat to newspaper production as many are tempted to believe the numerous false hand in the platform.

Benson noted that people rush the information on online platform due to its speedy nature and more readership.

According to him, with the shortest given space, an event in Port Harcourt has gone round the world via online means of publishing.

He regretted that concerned bodies are yet to come up with modalities to regulate materials and news items posted online.

The Port Harcourt- based publisher, stressed that unless something substantive was done about the trend, newspaper business may not return to its prime spot.

He explained that the major means of newspaper survival was advertorial, as people still insist on hand copies of their paid adverts.

As a way out, he said all newspaper publishers must consider full digital operation if they must remain in business.

He argued that more than half the newspaper readers were no longer interested in analogue reading due to the shift from analogue to digital system.

Meanwhile, he has called on online practioners to learn and adopt professionalism in their job, in order not to continually feed the masses with falsehood.