Nigeria Ranks Second In Maternal, Infant Mortality –Nutritionist

A nutrition expert with the Rivers Field Office of UNICEF, Mrs Ngozi S. Onuora says 2,300 children under the age of five and 145 women of child bearing age die everyday in Nigeria as a result of poor nutrition.

Mrs Onuora who spoke on CSO Activiteis and Roles in Adanching Nutrition in Rivers State and Nigeria, said that his situation had made the country the second highest in child and maternal mortalities in the world.

She said that the work of civil society organisation was to mobilise and enlighten the communities on the importance of good nutrition among children.

The expert said that the forum was to produce an integrated plan by civil society and the media with the view to enabling the government to deliver programmes on nutrition to the local government areas.

According to her, the situation it is hoped, will lead to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target on Food and Nutrition in Rivers State.

Meanwhile, a Professor of pediatrics, University of Port Harcourt, Professor Alice Nte, says the current insecurity in parts of the country particulary in the middle Belt and North East will lead to Food insecurity in the country.

Prof. Nte who spoke on the overview of Nutrition situation in Rivers State Role of IYCE in improving nutrition idiocies, “the way forward” said that available information had shown that some staple food items such as, tomatoes are becoming scare because of the insecurity particularly in the Middle Belt, and urged government to stem the security challenge to prevent famine and food insecurity in the country

In a related development, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Rivers Field Officer is calling for firm commitment by the government and other stakeholders to improve nutrition among children in Rivers State.