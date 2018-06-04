New Alcoholic Drinks, Tobacco Excise Duty Kicks Off, Today

The new excise duty for alcoholic beverages and tobacco earlier approved by President Muhammadu Buhari will take effect from today, Monday, June 4, 2018, says the Federal Government.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, in March announced that the president had granted a grace period of 90 days to manufacturers of the products.

Adeosun said the new excise duty rates would spread over a three-year period from 2018 to 2020 in order to moderate the impact on prices of the products.

According to her, the upward review of the excise duty rates for alcoholic beverages and tobacco was to raise the government’s fiscal revenues. She said that it would also reduce the health hazards associated with tobacco-related diseases and alcohol abuse.

Adeosun said the new duty rate on tobacco was a combination of the existing ad-valorem base rate and specific rate while the ad-valorem rate was replaced with a specific rate for alcoholic beverages.

She said that under the new rates for tobacco, in addition to the 20 per cent ad-valorem rate, each stick of cigarette will attract one naira specific rate per stick; that is N20 per pack of 20 sticks in 2018.

She said that in 2019, tobacco will attract two naira specific rate per stick or N40 per pack of 20 sticks.

The minister said that by 2020, tobacco would begin to attract N2.90 kobo specific rate per stick or N58 per pack of 20 sticks. Adeosun explained that Nigeria’s cumulative specific excise duty rate for tobacco was 23.2 per cent of the price of the most sold brand.

This is as against 38.14 per cent in Algeria, 36.52 per cent in South Africa and 30 per cent in Gambia. She said also that the new specific excise duty rate for alcoholic beverages cut across beer and stout, wines and spirits for the three years, 2018 to 2020.

Under the new regime, beer and stout will attract 0.30k per centilitre (Cl) in 2018 and 0.35k per Cl each in 2019 and 2020. Wines will attract N1.25k per Cl in 2018 and N1.50k per Cl each in 2019 and 2020, while N1.50k per Cl was approved for spirits in 2018, N1.75k per Cl in 2019 and N2 per Cl in 2020.

The Director-General, Consumer Protection Council (CPC), Mr Babatunde Irukera, said the decision to increase the excise duty on these commodities was consistent with prevailing global practices.