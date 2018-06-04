Media Executive Tasks RSG On ICT Dev

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has been called to make Information and Communication Technology (ICT) top on his development agenda.

The General Manager, Avi Media Concept, Mr Godwin Tunde, made the call in a exclusive chat with The Tide Wednesday, in Port Harcourt.

He said that the call became imperative after a keen observation of ICT development in the state.

Tunde, who praised the Wike-led government over the level of ICT development in the state, insisted on more attention as seen in other sectors.

According to him, information technology has taken over almost all sectors across the globe, sequel to its daily massive penetration in all sectors.

The media executive also appealed with the state governor to ensure that all areas of the state ministries that have ICT facility are utilising same. He was of the view that some ministries and departments with ICT facilities do not make use of same over unknown reasons.

The media expert said that unless government introduced a mandatory digital system in all its affairs, the needed growth in ICT may not be recorded.

He explained that time has come for total appreciation of the industry and pointed out that the world has departed from analogue system long ago.

On whether the Rivers State Government could boast of any ICT benefit so far, he answered in the affirmative as he cited the current biometric exercise as a case study.