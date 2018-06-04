Justice Mustapha Akanbi Dead, Buried In Ilorin

The remains of the late Justice Mustapha Akanbi was yesterday interred at his Ilorin GRA residence around 2.30 P.M

The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir led the Jabazah prayer that preceded internment.

The Kwara State governor, Alh Andulfatah Ahmed led the pack of dignitaries that attended the burial of Justice Akanbi.

Other dignitaries that thronged Ilorin to pay their last respect to Akanbi include a retired Appeal Court President, Justice Ayo Salami, pioneer Grand Kadi of Kwara state, Justice AbdulKadir Orire, Kwara state’s Chief Judge, Justice Sulyman Kawu,Mallam Yusuf Ali (SAN), Adelodun Salman(SAN),Kehinde Elena(SAN),Saka Isau(SAN)and state’s Grand Kadi, Justice Ola AbdulKadir.

Others include former Grand Kadis in the state, Imam Oba Fulani, AbdilMutalib Ambali and Solihu Mohammed, the national publicity secretary of APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, JAMB’s Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, Vice Chancellors of the university of Ilorin, Kwara state University, Malete, Al- Hikmah university; Professors, Sulymam AbdulKareem, AbdulRasheed Na’ Allah and Ibrahim Taofik respectively.

Also in attendance were former Kwara Chief Judge, Justice Raliat Elelu- Habeeb, Rector, Kwara state Polytechnic, Ilorin, Mas’ud Elelu, former minister of Transport, Bio Ibrahim, former speaker, Kwara House of Assembly, Babatunde Mohammed, members of the state execution council, and prominent Islamic scholars from far and near.

In a brief prayer after the burial rites, the Chief Imam of Ilorin,Sheikh Mohammed Salihu prayed Allah to receive Justice Akanbi as His true servant.

He expressed delight that the late Jurist led a virtuous and righteous life, urging Nigerian leaders across board to emulate his simple life style and exemplary conduct “ through which he impacted positively on the lives of numerous people. “

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has described the former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mustapha Akanbi, as a man whose greatest asset in life was his enviable integrity and incorruptibility.

President Buhari in his tribute yesterday in Abuja, said the eminent jurist who was laid to rest following his demise on Sunday morning in Ilorin, Kwara State, will be long remembered for his enormous contributions in bringing credibility and respectability to the country’s judiciary.

Buhari in the tribute signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu noted that the death of the pioneer Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) was a colossal loss not only to the Nigerian judiciary, but the country as a whole.

According to the President, “being respected by the people for your honesty and patriotism is the best legacy a man can leave behind.

“In a country where corruption is perceived as fashionable, Akanbi stood out as a remarkable man who put personal integrity and selflessness before the desire for money outside his legitimate income.”

The President affirmed that Justice Akanbi’s greatest achievement was leaving the public service with his integrity intact and untainted, noting that throughout his distinguished career in the judiciary and public service, he resisted the defeatist mindset that ‘if you can’t beat them, join them.”

“Great men like Akanbi didn’t believe in joining evil because it was popular or supported by the majority,” the President said.

President Buhari extended heartfelt condolences to Justice Akanbi’s family, the government and people of Kwara State and the entire Ilorin Emirate.

The President also prayed that Almighty Allah will forgive the gentle soul of the deceased and reward his remarkable good deeds with Aljanna (paradise).