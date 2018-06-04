Health Commissioner Presents Laptops To Officers

In a bid to boost malaria elimination in Cross River State, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong has presented nineteen laptops and modems to eighteen Roll Back Malaria/Elimination Focal Persons and Monitoring and Evaluation Officers with a charge to use the systems for assigned purpose.
Asibong who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Joseph Bassey admonished the officers to make use of the laptops for the good of Cross Riverians in particular and other Nigerians in general.
She informed them that the laptops were provided by National Malaria Elimination Programme as principal recipient from the Global Fund New Funding Model 2018 – 2020 Grant for distribution to states and local governments in the country.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar