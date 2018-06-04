…Gives Reasons To Celebrate Children

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, (PHED), has explained that it donated over 1000 school bags and other gift items to school children in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers States during the celebration of the 2018 National Children’s Day as part of its corporate responsibility.

The Chief People Officer of PHED, Mr Mobolaji Ajani, said the company’s participation in this year’s Children’s Day celebration is a clear departure from how it had been done in the last two years where only those at the state capitals were beneficiaries.

Ajani noted that the school children in rural areas are the main target of this year’s celebration, hence it simultaneously took place at Eleme Local Government Area in Rivers, Abak Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom, Sagbama in Bayelsa and Akamkpa in Cross River States.

He explained that the donation was in fulfillment of its Corporate Social Responsibility, and included crayons, pencils, biros, among others.

According to him,” the educational development was one of the company’s focuses of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in its host states”.

“As a mark of our support for children’s education, PHED has deemed it fit to donate over 1000 bags with associated writing materials; pencils, crayons and rulers. This gesture may not seem much, but be rest assured that it is our desire to support education across the four states of our operations, here in Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River”, he said

Ajani assured that the company would continue to engage in other projects designed to improve socio-economic growth in the region.

“We hope that you will receive our little gifts as we look forward to offering greater support and better packages for these children as we join them in celebrations next year”, Ajani said.

Presenting the items to the children at Isaac Adaka Boro Park, Port Harcourt, the Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Hon. Damiete Herbert-Miller, commended the management of PHED for its contribution in encouraging indigenes of the state through the donation of the gift items.

Miller commended PHED for the kind gesture and hoped that the company would continue in that regard as promised in the CPO’s speech.

Earlier, Hon. Miller had catalogued the historical background of the Children’s Day celebration and said that Rivers State Government was happy to be part of this year’s event themed; Growing Gifted And Talented Children And Youths In 21st Century

Similarly, the Caretaker Chairman, Eleme Local Government Area, Rivers State, Hon.Godwin Ollor-Abey expressed joy over the gift items from PHED, noting that it came at the right time and urged PHED to remember the LGA in future.

The celebration saw many groups entertaining the children after the march past.