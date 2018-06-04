Fear Grips Rumuekini Community Over Flooding

There are palpable fears that Rumuekini Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area may experienced serious flooding this year following the blockade of the channel which takes water from the community to the Airport road.

Sources within the community informed The Tide that in the last two years, the community has cost its farmlands and property to flood.

The Tide also learnt some of the inhabitants have already evacuated the community, while the ever busy hodpi hotel is now a ghost of its former self as there is no longer any patronage.

The source further said that many buildings have been deserted by their owners, stressing that some of the streets affected are hodp, street, Bush Barr Street, school road amongst others.

Chairman, light committee of Rumuekini, Gift Okechukwu said that the construction firm that handled the Obiri Ikwerre Airport road is responsible for the increasing level of flooding in the community.

Okechukwu said the activities of the company was created for the blockade of the channel through which water runs out of the community.

He said residents of the area are afraid that the continuous blockade of the channel may result to devastation flood as soon as the heavy rains commence.

According to him, the community has started seeing the signs as most of the streets are now flooded stressing that if urgent attention are not given to the situation the entire community will be submerged by the time the rains fully set in.

Okechuwkwu, who is a member of the Community Development Committee (CDC) said they have already written to the Rivers State Ministry of Environment and other relevant agencies, stressing that till this moment nothing has been done about it.

He stressed the need for the government to come to the aid of the community through the opening of the water channel.

In another development, the principal of community secondary school Rumue-kini, Mr. Kumbe Sylvia has commended the Rotary club of Port Harcourt for the construction of water and Sanitation facilities at the school.

Mrs. Kumbe said during an event in the school that the situation has given both the students and the staff a sense of belonging.