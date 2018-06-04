FADAMA: W’Bank Wants Creches For Nursing Mothers

The World Bank Task Team Leader for the FADAMA III Programme, Prof. Adetunji Oredipe, has advocated the establishment of crèche facilities by state FADAMA offices to cater to the needs nursing mothers.

He made the call while speaking at the 9th World Bank/FGN Joint Supervision Mission in Enugu, last Friday.

Oredipe, who was represented by a member of the task team, Prof. Caroline Afolami, said that the measure had become imperative because of the increasing number of women participating in the FADAMA III project.

He said that prompt attention should be given to the establishment of crèche facilities before the FADAMA III programme came to an end.

He said that policymakers were concerned about the measures that should be put in place, as part of efforts to sustain the FADAMA projects after the end of the programme.

“The establishment of crèche is an area that needs intervention before the programme comes to an end on December 31, 2019.

“Part of the project is the creation of processing clusters where women can also work. What we are saying is that when mothers engage in FADAMA projects, provision should be made for the care of their children.

“This is because most farmers go to farm with their children. In a cluster, we need to create a small place for the children to receive attention within the work environment,” he said.

Oredipe said that the FADAMA programme had been able to alleviate poverty via job creation, adding that it had also contributed to the production of raw materials for industries and import substitution strategies.

“However, our challenge is how to sustain the programme when it ends. We can only say that the programme is successful if we are able to keep on its implementation when the World Bank withdraws,” he said.

Oredipe, nonetheless, said that the World Bank was happy about the achievements recorded by the project as well as the people’s economic empowerment which the project had facilitated.

In his remarks, Mr Ikechukwu Ogboke, the State Project Coordinator of FADAMA, said that the FADAMA programme had recorded huge success in the state.

Ogboke said that the whole essence of the programme was to increase the income of the users of land and water resources.

He said that the project had supported no fewer than 11,802 rice farmers in cultivating about 11,838 hectares of rice farms across the state.

Besides, Ogboke said that about 46.89km of rural roads had been constructed to enhance the people’s access and movement to agricultural fields.

He said that the state coordinating office of FADAMA had also installed seven units of center pivot irrigation facilities in parts of the state, while building the farmers’ capacity on how to plan activities within a production cycle.

He said that farmers in the state now had better knowledge of how to manage their crops.