Ex-PDP Councillors Recommit To Wike, PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ex-Councillors Forum has restated its support for Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike saying alleged plans to dump him and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not true.

The Rivers State chairman of the forum, Hon. LoveGod Nweze stated this in an interview with newsmen at the end of a meeting in Port Harcourt.

He said that the forum can never contemplate abandoning the Governor or the PDP.

According to him, there was no time the group met to discuss on dumping the Governor.

“We cannot scatter the house that we have built. PDP is our party and Governor Wike is our governor so we cannot dump the party and we cannot dump him,” he said.

Nweze also described as false, the allegation that Wike is neglecting the group, stressing that the Governor has plan for the group which will be actualised at the appropriate time.

“But this is a very busy time for him. The Governor has his plan for the group and when they will be put to action.

“The Governor is a grassrooot man who knows the importance of the grass- rooters, so there is no doubt that the Governor holds the group in a high esteem,” he said.

He also sympathised with members who were nominated as members of caretaker committees, but later dropped assuring that the incident will not repeat itself.

“It is true that some members of the forum were nominated for caretaker committees but later dropped.

“The incident will not repeat itself,” he said.

“We therefore plead with some aggrieved members led by Barry Damkpe not to divide the house as all hands must be on deck” he said.