‘Ex-Eagles Player Frowns At Troost-Ekong/Balogun Pairing’

Former Super Eagles player Waidi Akanni says the pairing of William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun at the heart of the national team’s defence may not be Nigeria’s best option in Russia.

Akanni, while speaking with newsmen shortly after the warm-up match between the Super Eagles and Three Lions of England at the weekend, faulted the once-dependable partnership.

Two first-half goals by England defender Gary Cahill and striker Harry Kane proved enough to give the home side a 2-1 victory over the Super Eagles at Wembley.

It was a nervy first half for the Nigerian side, with England constantly knocking at the Eagles’ door and asking questions of the defence.

But for Raheem Sterling who missed two great chances and goalkeeper Francis Uzoho who did well, the first half would have ended in a disaster for the Eagles.

And Akanni, a former head of the Lagos State Football Association, said it was the pairing of Troost-Ekong and Balogun which looked suspect the most.

“I have never been too comfortable with them. I am happy Omeruo has come back and I think he should give them stiff competition.

“So far, Ekong and Balogun have not been playing well together like they did during the qualifiers. With Omeruo jumping into the fray, I think we will have a better defence line.”

Indeed, the introduction of Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo, who replaced Balogun in the second half, stabilised the defence and warded off England’s attack.

“In the end, it will be between Ekong, Omeruo and Balogun. But I am happy Omeruo did enough to show the coach that he could compete for a place in our central defence,” Akanni added.

The former player however acknowledged that playing England at the Wembley Stadium could have made the Eagles jittery in the first half.

“It was Nigeria’s first high-profile game in a while and we were playing against England in London. So, you will expect that the first half for the Eagles would not be that perfect.