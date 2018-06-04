CyclingLagos Identifies With World Cycling Day

As the maiden World Bicycle Day held yesterday, the organisers of the highly anticipated CyclingLagos had identified the day set aside by the United Nation (UN) to promote Cycling Culture across the globe.

Tidesports source reports that June 3 was approved on April 12, 2018 as the official UN day for awareness about the multiple societal benefits of using bicycle for transportation and leisure.

The aftermath of the announcement by UN, the European Cyclists’ Federation (ECF) Secretary-General Bernhard Ensink, said: “Cycling is a source for social, economic and environmental benefits and it is bringing people together.

“WCA and ECF are extremely happy with this declaration. This UN declaration is an acknowledgement of the contribution of cycling to the Sustainable Development Goals.’’

However, in commemoration of this year’s edition, the Chairman CyclingLagos, Mr Soji Adeleye, has said that it was high time for all arms of government in Nigeria to begin to give special consideration to Cycling.

“Cycling should be seen as an integral part of transportation vehicles in the country.

“I, however, commend the government of Lagos State for supporting the forthcoming CyclingLagos which will engage local and international athletes in two months of activities between July 7 and August 25.

“Activities for the two months programme for CyclingLagos will include: Riding Tour of Lagos, Lagos Cycling Children Summer Clinic, Coaching/Talent Development Programme, Entertainment and Corporate Brand Exhibition.

“This will climax with the grand finale of the cycling competition and corporate Lagos Dinner on August 25, 2018,’’ Soji Adeleye said.

Adeleye said that beyond the central idea of encouraging healthy living through regular exercise among corporate executives, the event would champion healthy competition among corporate organisations.

“Corporate organisations through their participation are to encourage the public to engage in cycling in their various communities for healthy living,’’ he said.

“We are expecting over 1,000 local and international cyclists to participate in the LagosCycling.

“The race categories include the Celebrity, Corporate, Professional, Children, Amateur, the Club and Association.

“Multichoice, owners of DSTV and GOtv, the official media partner will relay the competition to its over 11.9 million subscribers”, he concluded.