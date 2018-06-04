Community Commends Oil Firm Over Projects

Elele- Okiniali Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area has commended the oil giant, Total E&P Limited for executing projects in communities where it operates.

The community which made the commendation during the official commissioning of an Assembly Hall in the community last Thursday, said the firm was able to carry out the projects because of the peaceful disposition and nature of the people of Elele-Okiniali to protect the operations of its corporate tenants.

The Chairman of Ogbakor Omuokpirikwu ,Elele Okiniali, Dr Samuel Amadi Wemedo, who spoke on behalf of the community urged the oil company to continue to relate with the community in an effort to develop it.

Wemedo assured cordial relationship between the firm and community and said that the community was happy with various projects executed in the community.

According to him, ”the catalogue of the projects so far executed by Total E &P Ltd include classroom and office blocks, fencing of security post, headmaster and corper’s lodge in Community Secondary School, Elele, Elele Ekeoma Market lock-up stores, security post and fencing of State School V, Elele; six classroom blocks, corpers’lodge, headmaster’s quarter, Alimanma Women Hall and fencing and borehole at State School IV Omuokpirikwu Elele.

“The commissioning of the assembly hall has added to the existing infrastructures in the State Primary School IV,Elele-Okiniali.”

Earlier, the company said the project was conceived to fulfill a critical need of the community, adding that prior to the construction of the project, the school had no assembly hall for morning devotion and students assembled in the open and were subjected to the vagaries of the weather and associated risks.

The Deputy Managing Director, Port Harcourt District,Mr Francois Le Cocq said the firm also furnished the Assembly hall with chairs and tables to serve the purposes of an assembly hall for the students.

Le Cocq said the project has demonstrated the commitment of Total E&P Limited and its Joint Venture partners, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to allow host communities to nominate their MoU infrastructural projects as to ensure that those projects are executed by vendors nominated by the community.

He said the assembly hall project was nominated as the MoU infrastructure project for 2015 and was dutifully completed in the last quarter of 2017.

According to him,” the successful execution of this project has demonstrated the dedication of Elele-Okiniali contractors and has enhanced the belief of the company in the adoption of local content policy in the award of contracts for MoU projects.

“This will also encourage the local community contractors to improve on their competences to enable them bid for and work on future projects of this magnitude”, he said.

He also commended all parties who participated in the eventual realisation of the project, noting that without doubt, the project would enhance the social wellbeing of the community.