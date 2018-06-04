Chairmanship Flagbearer Pledges Human Capital Dev

Ahead of the June 16 local government elections in Rivers State, Obinna Anyanwu was last week at the flag-off of campaign in Etche Local Government Area handed over the flag as the chairmanship flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the area by the state chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah.

Speaking at the programme held at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, the chairmanship flag-bearer promised to place priority on human capital development if given mandate.

He also said: “I shall embark on town hall meetings with the various communities in Etche to enable me get first hand information and knowledge about the basic needs of the people with a view to giving them quality service delivery.”

Anyanwu said that he would embark on an aggressive campaign for the re-election of Governor Nyesom Wike come 2019.

He stressed the need to return the governor for his numerous infrastructural projects in the state.

“While I make human capital development top on my agenda, I will also give priority attention to the provision of essential amenities and infrastructure such as electricity and good drinking water, health, roads, education among others,” he said, adding that the security of the citizenry would be paramount as he would work hand in glove with security operatives to do the needful.

He said that PDP is the only active political party in the Etche and urged members to go back to their various units and wards and sensitise the people on the need to vote for the party so as to enjoy the benefits of democracy to the fullest.

Anyanwu further hinted that agriculture as the economic mainstay of the Etche people would be given a pride of place as he intends to do everything within limit of available resources to encourage the people, assuring that Etche would continue to remain as the food basket of the state and the nation at large.

Thanking Governor Wike, the PDP state chairman, Felix Obuah and the people of Etche for his ???????????? Anyanwu vowed to restore the dignity of the average Etche man and woman.

In his speech, the campaign Director-General, Etche Liberation Movement (FLM), Hon. Promise Nwankwo said the choice of Anyanwu as the PDP chairmanship flag-bearer in Etche will usher in total transformation to the area and urged the people to vote him enmasse on June 16.

Shedie Okpara