British/Canadian School To Commence Academic Activities, Sept – SUBEB Boss

The chairman of the Cross River State Universal Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Stephen Odey, has hinted that the British/Canadian School will commence academic activities in September, 2018.

Odey dropped the hint in Obudu while speaking to a team of journalists on a media tour of Central and Northern Senatorial Districts of the State, led by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs. Rosemary Effiom Archibong.

The SUBEB boss also stated that Governor Ben Ayade, who himself is a scholar, was poised to standardise education in the state in all facets through building schools and equipping existing ones with state-of-the-art facilities.

In her views, the tour leader and Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs. Rosemary Archibong expressed amazement at the progress of work achieved in barely a year, describing the British/Canadian School as a “complete package for scholarship.”

Mrs. Archibong said the epochal and magnificent school, when completed, will compete with any international institution in the world and reduce the quest of parents sending their children abroad for education.

Earlier, the Project Coordinator, Mr. Phil Okoye stated that the school which is located in a-4.6 hectares of land will provide a conducive atmosphere for academic activities, as well as complement the tourism potential of the Obudu Ranch Resort, due to its proximity to the area.

Also speaking, Emmanuel Amuke, a native of Kakum village, expressed appreciation to Governor Ben Ayade for siting the institution in his area, which he said, as an artisan; the project has bettered his financial situation and given him a means of livelihood.

Another indigene, Gertrude Ushie told newsmen of her financial prosperity arising from sales to workers on the site, adding that she owes her appreciation to Governor Ayade for his magnanimity to the people of the state.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar