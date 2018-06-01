Wike Has Exceeded Expectation –HoS

Head of Service, Rivers State, Barrister Rufus Godwins says the three years of the State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has exceeded public expectations.

Godwins in a chat with The Tide said that what Wike had accomplished in three years had surpassed most of those achieved by previous administrations within the same period.

The Head of Service stated that within three years the state had undergone rapid transformation, such that no part of the state is left out in the developmental indices.

He pointed out that Wike footprints abound in every sector of the state, emphasizing that contrary to views in some quarters, human capital development is also being given priority by the administration

“Human capital development must exist in a physical framework”, Godwins declared, as he explained that the infrastructure being put in place by the government is a forerunner in improving the quality of lives for their citizens.

“You cannot take everything at the state time, the government is battling to create new infrastcuture for the state”.

Commenting on the impact of the Wike administration on the Civil Service, the Head of Service said one landmark achievement of the governor is in the payment of salaries.

“The government is not owing any civil servant, and in terms of regularity this state is ahead”, he stated.

Aside regular payment of salaries, Godwins also said pensioners who had been screened and certified are paid regularly, but pointed out that those who had not gone through the process of verification and pay rolling are being screened to be included soon.