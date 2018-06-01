Why Buhari Must Apologise To NASS – Melaye

The lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye yesterday took exceptions to the uncomplimentary remarks credited to President Muhammadu Buhari against the National Assembly and demanded for an apology.

It would be recalled that Buhari last week when the leadership of one of his campaign organisations led by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, was in Aso Villa for a solidarity visit queried the importance of the National Assembly, saying many lawmakers had even spent more than 10 years without achieving anything.

By this statement, Melaye said it was uncomplimentary and derogatory to the reputation of the hallowed chambers and functions of the parliament particularly under a democratic dispensation.

It is on this premise that Melaye under an adopted order 14 called for an apology from the President.

In his explanation, the recuperating lawmaker said his privileges were breached by the statement made by Buhari.

“Mr President, you will recall that last week, during the solidarity visit of one of the campaign organisations of Mr President led by the Comptroller -General of Customs, the President in his address said he does not know what we are doing in NASS even as some of us have spent over 10 years in the parliament.

“Such derogatory, demeaning statements and insult should not be allowed to go unnoticed”, he said.