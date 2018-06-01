Speaker Laments Lawmaker’s Demise

The Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. John Gaul Lebo has described the death of the former Commissioner of Water Resources in the state, Engineer Elemi Etowa, as sad and shocking.

Lebo, who was speaking when he led some members of the State House of Assembly on a condolence visit to the bereaved family in Calabar, eulogised the deceased whom he said played the role of a community leader effectively, adding that the late Etowa was an enigma, a born-again Christian, role model and a father.

He expressed his readiness to fully participate in the burial programme, while encouraging the bereaved family to be strong and depend on God.

Also speaking, the member representing Obanliku State Constituency and Leader of the House, Rt Hon. Moses Ushie Ucheche, noted that the contributions of the late Etowa to the growth of the State’s Water Board would not be easily forgotten.

Other members who spoke included; Rt Hon. Eteng Williams, Yakurr ll and Hon. Peter Odey, Ogoja State Constituency, highlighted the contributions of the deceased to the progress of Cross River State as well as his Community and recalled that the deceased played an advisory role to members whenever he was invited to the Assembly for official purposes.

On their part, the wife of the deceased, Mrs Esther Elemi Etowa and son, Engineer Etowa Elemi Etowa expressed appreciation to the Speaker and Members of the Assembly for their support and concern.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar