Royal Father Hails Wike’s Landmark Achievements

Apparently satisfied with the democratic dividends delivered to the people of the State by Governor Nyesom Wike in barely three years in office, the Eze Ala Umuokobo and Paramount ruler of Obete-Ndoki in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Peter Ubadineke Umenta said the governor has valid cause to celebrate the third anniversary of his administration.

Eze Umenta, who spoke to newsmen at Obete Ndoki in Oyigbo, noted that the empowerment of widows, traders and other less privileged in society through the granting of interest free loans was an effort in the right direction, aimed at reducing poverty in the state.

He also scored governor Wike high in the areas of massive infrastructural development in road construction, rehabilitation, health, education,sports as well as upgrading of traditional institutions to enviable heights in the comity of other state governors in Nigeria.

The monarch, while showering praises on the governor for giving Oygibo a facelift through construction and rehabilitation of roads of Oyigbo town, also appealed to him to consider his stool for recognition in view of its age-long existence coupled with the prevailing peaceful atmosphere being enjoyed by the people of that part of Oyigbo.