Rivers Physical Dev Bill 2018 Passes First Reading …As Assembly Ends 3rd Session

The Rivers State Physical Development (Amendment) Bill 2018 got its first reading in the state House of Assembly, yesterday, following a motion raised by Minority Leader, Hon. Benebo Anabraba.

The bill, which seeks to amend some parts previous laws as regards physical and urban planning in the state, according to Anabraba, is to give some level of sanity and reform to physical planning in the state.

Earlier before the bill presentation, Speaker of the House, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, had declared the end of the 3rd session of the 8th Assembly.

Ibani recalled that the present Assembly was inaugurated on June 1, 2015, and that so far, the House has sat for 182 days.

The speaker stated that the end of the 3rd Session also marks the beginning of the 4th Session, which begins in the next sitting adjourned to June 7, 2018.

He thanked House members for their unflinching support, while commending them for their solidarity in achieving the 182 days of the 3rd Session of the 8th Assembly.

Ibani appreciated the legislators for their show of oneness, which was an indication of their selfless service to the state.

The speaker while admonishing his colleagues to continue in the spirit of unity harped on team work and commitment to the development of Rivers State.

In the same vein, the Speaker thanked the lawmakers for the support he has enjoyed since assuming the position of the 9th Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

For him, the support he has enjoyed was responsible for the successes recorded so far, as he dedicated the state’s award of Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State bestowed on him on May 29, to God Almighty and his colleagues.

Ibani promised that he would not relent in putting in his best, as he assured of better years ahead for the Assembly.