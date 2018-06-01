MOSOP Tasks Ogonis On Bill Of Rights

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has called on the Ogonis to be resolute and committed to the struggle for the implementation of the Ogoni Bill of Rights (OBR).

The president of the movement, Mr Legborsi Pyagbara said this at a memorial service by the Bomu community for three of her sons killed during the Ogoni crisis in 1994 and 1995 respectively.

The three are; late Chief Theophilus Bariziga Orage and Chief Samuel Ntete Orage murdered at Giokoo in 1994 as well as late Comrade Paul Baribeely Levura hanged by the Federal Government in November 1995.

The MOSOP President who promised an annual remembrance programme for those killed at Giokoo also said the only way to venerate the memories of the Ogoni fallen heroes was for the Federal Government to implement the Ogoni Bill of Rights (OBR).

Pyagbara, however, said that the recent move by the Federal Government to cleanup oil polluted sites in Ogoniland was indication that the struggle is yielding result.

In his sermon at the memorial service the General Overseer of Best People Assembly Port Harcourt, Rev (Prof) Livinus Firi said God expects everyone born into the earth to make positive impact wherever he finds himself.

Prof Firi urged them to cultivate characters that are acceptable to the society, stressing that it is wrong for people to use their positions to destroy their communities.

Earlier, the acting Paramount ruler of Bomu community, Chief Nyiedha Nledi Nasikpo, had said the service was to remember the good deeds and sacrifices of their great sons who died in the course of the Ogoni struggle and to further present Bomu and the entire Ogoniland to God.

Chief Nasikpo said the community lacked basic infrastructure despite her enormous contributions in oil and gas to the nation’s economy.