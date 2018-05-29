As the country marks its 19 years of democratic rule, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has been described as the crown of democracy both in the state and federation.
Paramount Ruler of Woji and Eze Oha Evo III, King Leslie Eke, said this in a chat with newsmen last Sunday in his palace at Woji in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
He said that Wike ought to be crowned the head of democracy in Nigeria, sequel to his erudite contributions in democratic governance nation-wide.
Wike, Crown Of Democracy – Monarch
