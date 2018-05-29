Redefining Rivers Security Architecture …The Wike’s Example

No matter what critics of Governor Wike’s administrative style say, the current dispensation in the state has done so much to ensure that the state remains the investors’ haven in the Nigerian federation. Infact, as the governor aptly put it in different fora, no state government in Nigeria has encouraged and enhanced the security architecture the way and manner that the present administration has done.

A security expert, Dr Uche Mike Chukwuma while assessing the security architecture in the state said, “No state administration, past or present, has done so much for the security community as the Nyesom Wike-led government”

Dr Chukwuma, the director general of the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency explained that the security system in the state had received an unprecedented boost from the state government, unlike previous dispensations that merely paid lip service without necessarily addressing the security challenges that militated against the development of the state.

For him, Governor Wike has demonstrated his commitment to enhance safety of lives and property by ensuring that the security community, the Army, Navy, Airforce, Directorate of State Security Service (DSS), the police and other para-military agencies were maximally encouraged to perform optimally without recourse to political considerations.

Indeed, the establishment of the state Neighbourhood Safety Corps remains the climax of his determination and commitment towards ensuring that the state remains the desired destination for investors and tourists.

On assumption of office on May 29, 2015, Wike inherited a myriad of challenges ranging from security to governance and administration as the legislature, judiciary, civil service, sanitary and environmental issues, the legislature and judiciary were virtually in comatose while civil servants and pensioners were owed arrears of salaries and emoluments running into several months.

Besides, the level of insecurity emanating from cultism, militancy, kidnapping, armed robbery, vandalisation of oil and gas facilities, among other social vices were on the increase.

But with the heart of a lion, and with limited resources at his disposal, the governor took the bull by the horns taking the sectoral challenges one after the other until a stable polity and economy was achieved.

Stakeholders are however concerned over what they consider as a “negative perception” about the security situation in the state, which has often earned the state bad publicity reasons.

Pundits believe that the need for an internally driven security management system for the state becomes imperative given the tendency of crisis at times induced by the oppostion. The Director General of the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Dr Chukwuma, dismissed the views of critics of the agency, stating that such views were disservice to the state.

Chukwuma, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, (ACP) described the agency as “Wike’s Greatest Legacy”, noting that only an internal approach to security management can achieve desired result.

The Director General cautioned against the politicisation of security in Rivers State and called for a collective approach towards tackling security challenges in the State. “Most of the critics of the agency stay in Abuja and surround themselves with a retinue of security aids, adding, any person that is against the establishment of the neighourhood watch agency is an enemy of the state.

Describing Rivers as a “Jewel and Costly Bride”, he said, Rivers people should be vigilant and alert against calculated threats to the peace and security of the state. Musing over the intrigues of security, the security expert faulted the motion of equating organised crime with security. He explained that security involved both as abstract and physical components, both of which constitute the complex security situation.

The pioneer chief executive of the Rivers security outfit pointed out that, “the abstract component of security relates to the problems that lead to security breaches such as poverty, unemployment, injustices and absence of basic necessities of life, while the other aspect of security is the physical existence of crime and violence”.

He said the government of Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has within three years in office, provided the basic incentives, the enabling environment for business to thrive. Apart from provision of logistic supports to security agencies in the state through provision of operational vehicles, and gun boats, he said the governor has embarked on rural-oriented projects and economic empowerment policies.

On the timing of the establishment of the agency, the DG said the concept of community policing in Nigeria is an existing policy which had been in operation since the days of Tafa Balogun, as Inspector General of Police, noting that it was long overdue in Rivers State.

Dr Chukwuma also identified the role of multinational corporations in the security of Rivers State. He decried the tendency of the multinationals to shirk international best practices and incite conflicts in their host communities, through negligence of corporate social responsibilities. “Corporate Social Responsibilities are critical to the sustenance of a peaceful corporate relation but unfortunately, the concept of corporate social responsibilities has been politicised. Most of the multinationals operating in Rivers State do not have any programme for their host communities as they see the people as inconsequential, and attach more importance to their commercial interest. This is wrong”.

As part of measures of creating public awareness on the operations of the agency, he disclosed that the agency had already started an interface with traditional institutions, and other grassroots organisations to domesticate the objectives.

A security Consultant and Associate Professor of Political Science, Dr Thom Otuya in his view explained that cases of communal clashes, kidnappings, ritual killings, armed robbery, cultism, pipeline vandalism, illegal oil bunkering, militancy among other social vices which were rampant before Wike came on board three years ago, reduced to the bearest minimum.

Dr Otuya said that Wike adopted the non-kinetic security model through the use of tools of statecraft to achieve desired objectives, and for him, the Wike’s approach was yielding results.

In Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni axis, for example, normalcy returned as people and residents now go about their normal duties following the onslaught on cult groups and criminal gangs that virtually turned the area into a war theatre. Working in synergy with the Wike’s administration, the council’s authorities established the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Security and Peace Advisory Council (OSPAC), which in collaboration with other security agencies tracked cult groups and their leaders, while others escaped from the vigilance mounted by the OSPAC.

The same success story was replicated in Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Emohua, Ogoni, Kalabari, Oyigbo, Obio/Akpor, Port Harcourt and Etche axis where there are now relative peace and safety of lives and property.

Wike also provided the enabling environment for all security agencies in the state: Army, Navy, Airforce, Police, Directorate of State Security (DSS), Civil Defence Safety Corps among other para-military agencies to operate without let or hindrance despite the fact that these security outfits are entitled by the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The administration floated the state Amnesty Programme giving repented cultists and criminals an opportunity to turn a new leaf and embrace the state government’s olive branch. Those who leveraged on the gesture were rehabilitated while the adamant ones were declared wanted with a charge on the security community to arrest and prosecute them wherever and whenever they are found.

As if that was not enough, the state governments also promulgated the state Anti-Cultism and kidnapping law, stipulating severe sanctions for persons involved in cultism, kidnapping, armed robbery and other related offences.

One easily recalls how the state government provided patrol vans, gun boats, communication gadgets, armoured personnel carriers (APCs), among other logistics, to security agencies in the state so as to reduce crime rate.

Goodluck Ukwe & Beemene Taneh