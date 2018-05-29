Okowa Assures Of Better Days Ahead

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated Deltans and Nigerians as the nation marks the 2018 Democracy Day on May 29.

The Governor thanked the citizenry for their support for his administration in the last three years and enjoined them to uphold the prevailing peace in the state and the Niger Delta, adding that development can only take place in a peaceful environment.

In a statement yesterday in Asaba, by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, the governor reiterated his administration’s determination to upscale service delivery and infrastructural development as the administration enters the last year of the current term.

Mr Charles Aniagwu recalled that our administration met a difficult economic situation which was made worse by the destruction of oil facilities by agitators, but many thanks to our brothers who heeded to our appeals for peace. “With the return of peace to the state and the Niger Delta region and with an improvement in our resources, we have been able to award over 193 roads and drainages with more than 90 of them completed. Several schools have also been rehabilitated with our Technical Colleges revamped to meet the mordern day realities.

“With a deep sense of gratitude to God Almighty, I thank you all for your support to my administration in the past three years. I appreciate immensely the unalloyed support and cooperation that our administration has enjoyed from Deltans”.