New Rivers APC Chairman Has Violent Tendencies -PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has fired pot shots at the newly-elected Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, alleging that he was the grandmaster of violence in the state.

The former publicity secretary of the PDP in Rivers State, Engr Samuel Nwanosike, who said this at a gathering in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area, claimed that the new APC chairman was known for violence.

Nwanosike maintained that the PDP would not be intimidated by the All Progressives Congress in the state ahead of next year’s general elections.

“They have gone to appoint someone who has two murder charges on his head; someone who was a shoemaker in Sangana.

“Just because he is an expert in the killing of people; that is why his party, and their leader, Chibuike Amaechi, went to choose him”, he said.

“Let me send a message to Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, who was just the other day in the public media heard bragging that he has come to remove our amiable Governor Nyesom Wike: ‘There is nothing to worry because I can assure you that PDP will win in the 319 Wards of Rivers State in 2019’,” Nwanosike added.