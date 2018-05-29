Monarch Tasks Pharmacists On Expired, Adulterated Drugs

The Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, has called on the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria to check the sale of adulterated and expired drugs in the country.

Jaja, who made the call when members of the Association and Hospital Administration of Nigeria (AHAPN) paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt, said it was important that the society made sure that expired and adulterated drugs were prevented from being consumed by the unsuspecting public.

The Amanyanabo and Natural Ruler of Opobo Kingdom expressed worry that the association and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had not been able to synergise and bring the issue of drug abuse to control, as the abuse of drugs by all class of people in the country was still prevalent.

Earlier in her speech, the Assistant Director of Pharmacy at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Pharmacist Ibinabo Odun Dokubo said members of the association were in the office of the monarch to intimate him of the association’s forthcoming conference in Port Harcourt.

In another development, King Jaja has called on the Federal Government to as a matter of necessity open up the Port Harcourt port so as to create jobs for the teeming youths of Rivers State.

Donatus Ebi