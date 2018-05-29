LG Polls Still Hold In Rivers, June, Says RSG

In spite of insinuations, the local government elections in Rivers State would still hold in June as scheduled.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Emmanuel Aguma ( SAN), who disclosed this in a radio programme in Port Harcourt, over the weekend, said there was no legal impediment stopping the polls.

It would be recalled that following postponement of ruling of a Supreme Court suit on the 2015 council election to December, there were rumours that the forthcoming local government elections scheduled for next month would no longer hold pending the determination of the suit.

But the attorney general clarified that All Progressives Congress (APC) went to court to validate the 2015 local government elections but lost as the court dismissed the matter.

Aguma said, “The High Court of Rivers State dismissed that case and told them that those elected during the 2015 local government elections have no tenure.

According to the attorney general, APC never appealed the judgement of the Suit Number PHC/47/2015, which stated that the May 25, 2015 local government election was illegal.

He noted that the Rivers State chapter of APC briefed Roland Otaru (SAN) who filed the suit on their behalf.

He explained that the judgment was delivered on September 30, 2015.

Under the new law governing the local government elections, Aguma said, nobody can stop local government elections.

He stated that Section 62, 2 of the Rivers State Local Government Election was lifted from Section 87, 10 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), which bars the stoppage of elections.

“This law works at the federal level, why won’t it work at the state level?, the attorney general queried.

He further explained that what was pending at the Supreme Court was whether or not the sacked council chiefs can be granted the right to appeal their dissolution.

Chris Oluoh