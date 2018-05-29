CP Unveils New Police Divisions In Andoni

As part of measures to strengthen security in Rivers State, the State Police Command has commissioned two additional Police Divisions to make it three in Andoni Local Government Area.

The additional two Police Divisions were commissioned at Asarama and Unyeada communities to tackle security challenges in the area.

Andoni local government area presently has three Police Divisions at Ngo, Asarama and Unyeada communities.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Zaki Ahmed, who officially commissioned the two Police Divisions at Asarama and Unyeada Communities last Thursday, numbered Asarama Police Division as 66, while Unyeada Division is 67 in Rivers State.

He said the decision of the Police Command to upgrade the two Police Stations to Police Divisional headquarters was to give prompt attention in tackling the security challenges as well as reducing cultism and inter-communal differences in the area.

The Commissioner of Police also said that the two Police Divisions were established in line with the Inspector General of Police’s zero tolerance on criminal activities across the country.

Ahmed, who reiterated the Police Command’s readiness to fight crime to the bearest minimum, warned the youth in the area to shun cultism and criminal activities and maintained that the Police was battle ready to fish out any criminal element in the state.

The commissioner also warned Chiefs and politicians in the area against using youth to forment trouble for their selfish interests, warning that the Police would not leave any stone unturned to ensure that the sponsors of crimes and violence were punished in line with existing laws.

The Commissioner who expressed happiness over the hospitalistic reception given to him and his entourage at Asarama Community, urged the people to extend the patriotic relationship to the Police in the area, to succeed in tackling insecurity in the area.

Enoch Epelle